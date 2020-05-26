Analysts Set Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price at $5.33

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
