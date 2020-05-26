Analysts Set Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price at $5.33

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 155.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 473.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.