Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $27.13

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 317,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

