Analysts Set Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target at $7.40

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. 423,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.44. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

