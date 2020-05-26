Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/21/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/20/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “
- 5/19/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “
- 5/14/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 4/29/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “
- 4/28/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “
- 4/27/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of ADAP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,758. The stock has a market cap of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
