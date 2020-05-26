Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

5/19/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

5/14/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/29/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

4/28/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

4/27/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,758. The stock has a market cap of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,114,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 694,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

