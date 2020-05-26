Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RWE (RWE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RWE (FRA: RWE) recently:

5/21/2020 – RWE was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – RWE was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – RWE was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – RWE was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – RWE was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – RWE was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – RWE was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – RWE was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – RWE was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – RWE was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – RWE was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – RWE was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RWE stock traded up €0.84 ($0.98) on Monday, reaching €29.97 ($34.85). 1,957,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.63. RWE AG has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

