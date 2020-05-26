Analyzing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Zhongchao (NYSE:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.50 N/A N/A N/A Chegg $410.93 million 19.53 -$9.60 million $0.41 158.32

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zhongchao and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 3 9 1 2.85

Chegg has a consensus price target of $54.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.52%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Chegg -2.47% 12.53% 4.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats Zhongchao on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

