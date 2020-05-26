Andrew J. Quigg Sells 4,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 5,210,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,533. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

