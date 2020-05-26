Andrew J. Quigg Sells 4,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PGR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 5,210,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,533. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
