ANON Market Cap Reaches $47,178.75 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market cap of $47,178.75 and $12.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02078879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00183819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.