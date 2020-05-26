Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after buying an additional 620,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after buying an additional 348,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.