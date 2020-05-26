Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Shares of ABG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

