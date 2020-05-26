Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Declares GBX 2.37 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AJG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 36,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,417. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 264.60 ($3.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.51.

In related news, insider Michael Moule acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,720 ($4,893.45). Also, insider Philip Ehrmann bought 21,200 shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £40,704 ($53,543.80).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

