Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0022

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.75 million and $1.18 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.02047347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00060519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.