ATN (ATN) Price Reaches $0.0076

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. ATN has a total market cap of $641,431.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.02080775 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00183929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.