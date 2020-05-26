Aurora (AOA) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Aurora has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $977,281.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.03876210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011284 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.