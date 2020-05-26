Auroracoin Market Cap Achieves $765,652.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 101.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $765,652.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029319 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029284 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,952.52 or 1.00870260 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075982 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.