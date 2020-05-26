Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

AVID traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 1,249,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,773. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 8,166 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $45,566.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 264,192 shares of company stock worth $1,534,692. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $324,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 191,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Avid Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

