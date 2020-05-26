Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 244,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 100.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 211.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.