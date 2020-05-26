Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells $798,009.96 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $821.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

