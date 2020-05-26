Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells $798,009.96 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $821.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
