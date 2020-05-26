Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000551 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

