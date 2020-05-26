Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,013. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $534.20 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,537,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

