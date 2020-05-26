Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.66 ($61.23).

BAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

ETR:BAS traded up €1.35 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €46.71 ($54.31). 2,308,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($83.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

