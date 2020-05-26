BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.14 ($4.42).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.58.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

