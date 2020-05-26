Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives €95.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.94 ($111.56).

BEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI traded up €1.00 ($1.16) on Monday, hitting €92.98 ($108.12). The company had a trading volume of 237,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.