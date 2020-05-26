Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.68 Million

Analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $421.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $440.03 million. Belden reported sales of $637.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

BDC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 283,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $61.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Belden by 28.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

