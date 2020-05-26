Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. Belden posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Belden by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 92.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 135.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,293. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

