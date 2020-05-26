Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $42.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

BDC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 283,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

