Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Buys C$22,137.50 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton purchased 100,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,256,314 shares in the company, valued at C$2,256,389.08.

Shares of TSE:BSX traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.84. 337,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.67 million and a PE ratio of -46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

