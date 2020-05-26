BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $94,032.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.03874947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,799,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

