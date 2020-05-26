Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $95,374.48 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00506914 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00067745 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.