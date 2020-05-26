Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $181.35 or 0.02055542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, ZB.COM and Coinsuper. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00182983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00112639 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,416,552 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, BX Thailand, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax, DragonEX, CoinZest, Bitkub, Koinex, Coinsquare, SouthXchange, Bitrue, Bit-Z, Korbit, OKEx, Bitbns, BigONE, Bitfinex, Binance, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Hotbit, YoBit, Kucoin, CoinEx, IDAX, Coinbit, Kraken, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bithumb, FCoin, WazirX, MBAex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

