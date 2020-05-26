BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $19,374.48 and $7.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,566,509 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

