BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $12,628.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,970,945 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

