Blockpass (PASS) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,595.77

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $154,595.77 and $306.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

