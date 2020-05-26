Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.22.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,636,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

