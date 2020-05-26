Boralex Inc. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

TSE BLX traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.92. 68,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,116. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.08.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

