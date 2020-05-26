Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BORR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

NASDAQ BORR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 2,945,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,183. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.