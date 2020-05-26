Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPFH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 257,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,766.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,932 shares of company stock valued at $286,813 and have sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

