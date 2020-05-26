BQT (BQTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $455.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. BQT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $455.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.03871866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,403,068 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

