Bread (BRD) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Bread has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $1.03 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.03849935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.