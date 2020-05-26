Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BR traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $116.81. 553,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,461. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

