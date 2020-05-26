Brokerages Anticipate Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $1.54. Centene posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.