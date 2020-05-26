Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.65. The stock had a trading volume of 436,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

