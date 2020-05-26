Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Horizon National posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 537,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

