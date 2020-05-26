Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

LRCX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,303. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 123,418 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 529,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,999,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

