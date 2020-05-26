Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $94.72. 6,517,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

