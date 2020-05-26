Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

MAA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 430,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,237. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 339,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

