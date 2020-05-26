Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.48. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,857. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.