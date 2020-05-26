Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.48. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,857. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.