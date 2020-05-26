Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). R1 RCM reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 309,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -518.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

