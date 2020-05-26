Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 1,834,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

