Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.20. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

